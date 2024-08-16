Vinny Overseas standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net profit of Vinny Overseas rose 23.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.4927.817.226.901.941.620.500.500.420.34