Vinny Overseas standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 29.49 croreNet profit of Vinny Overseas rose 23.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.4927.81 6 OPM %7.226.90 -PBDT1.941.62 20 PBT0.500.50 0 NP0.420.34 24
