Vintage Coffee &amp; Beverages consolidated net profit rises 204.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 42.39 crore
Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 204.96% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 210.36% to Rs 11.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.36% to Rs 131.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.3918.61 128 131.0462.89 108 OPM %17.0822.51 -19.1724.47 - PBDT6.172.86 116 18.949.65 96 PBT4.821.64 194 13.924.75 193 NP4.301.41 205 11.983.86 210
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

