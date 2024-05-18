Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 42.39 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 210.36% to Rs 11.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.36% to Rs 131.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 204.96% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.42.3918.61131.0462.8917.0822.5119.1724.476.172.8618.949.654.821.6413.924.754.301.4111.983.86