Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 42.39 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 204.96% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 210.36% to Rs 11.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.36% to Rs 131.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
