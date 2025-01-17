Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM IST

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 27.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 27.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 146.40 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 27.71% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 146.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 159.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales146.40159.03 -8 OPM %2.505.50 -PBDT6.649.38 -29 PBT6.619.36 -29 NP5.016.93 -28

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

