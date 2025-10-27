Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU Bank shares rally

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU Bank shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade supported by strong quarterly earnings reports from several companies. Investors also remained watchful of Q2 results, key economic data, and global market trends. The Nifty traded above 25,950 mark.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 659.83 points or 0.78% to 84,872.68. The Nifty 50 index added 193.55 points or 0.75% to 25,990.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE,2,127 shares rose and 1,966 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ending 17 October, mainly driven by an increase in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Also Read

vodafone idea vi

Breakout alert: Voda Idea stock test 200-WMA on SC AGR relief; next target?

Javier Milei

Javier Milei's libertarian party wins Argentina's midterm elections

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Godrej Properties rises 3% on receiving RERA approval for Worli project

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Montha to hit Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow: What we know so far

EAM Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

India-US ties under strain: Jaishankar, Rubio hold trade talks in Malaysia

Foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest part of the reserves, fell by $1.692 billion to $570.411 billion.

Meanwhile, the value of gold reserves rose sharply by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also saw a slight increase of $38 million, reaching $18.722 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $30 million to $4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to RBI data.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 8.60% to 12.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,045.20 at a premium of 54.80 points as compared with the spot at 25,990.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 169.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 262.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.38% to 7,925.10. The index shed 0.74% in the past trading session.

Bank of India (up 2.67%), Canara Bank (up 1.9%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.22%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.11%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.02%), Indian Bank (up 0.85%), Central Bank of India (up 0.84%), UCO Bank (up 0.79%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.58%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Garuda Construction and Engineering fell 2.98%. The company has reported 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Pace Digitek declined 3.94% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.88% to Rs 54.69 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Rs 56.31 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations tumbled 46.28% QoQ to Rs 367.07 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 1.07% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 35 crore from an overseas customer. The project is scheduled for execution over a period of 5 to 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KMEW receives LoI for 60 Ton Green Tug from VOCPA

KMEW receives LoI for 60 Ton Green Tug from VOCPA

RBI issues Draft NBFC Scale Based Regulation Amendment Directions, 2025

RBI issues Draft NBFC Scale Based Regulation Amendment Directions, 2025

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon