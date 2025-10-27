Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMEW receives LoI for 60 Ton Green Tug from VOCPA

KMEW receives LoI for 60 Ton Green Tug from VOCPA

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for Hiring of 1 No. 60 Ton Bollard Pull capacity Electric Tug under GTTP (Green Tug Transition Program) compliance Battery operated Electric Green Tug (60 Ton Green Tug) along with Manning, Operations, Maintenance and complete Technical Management at VOCPA. The said LOI is valued at Rs 385.76 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues Draft NBFC Scale Based Regulation Amendment Directions, 2025

RBI issues Draft NBFC Scale Based Regulation Amendment Directions, 2025

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Unimech Aerospace gains after bagging Rs 35-cr overseas order

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon