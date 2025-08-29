Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Aug 29 2025

Vipul Organics rose 1.21% to Rs 205.20 after the company announced that Crisil has assigned ratings to its bank loan facilities worth Rs 72 crore.

The rating agency has given a BB+/Stable rating for the companys long-term facilities and an A4+ rating for its short-term borrowings, as per a letter dated 28 August 2025.

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. It manufactures pigments, dyestuffs, lake colours and pigment intermediaries/fast salts.

In Q1 FY26, Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 1.26 crore, while revenue slipped 1.2% to Rs 37.59 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

