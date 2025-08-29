Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Omaxe surged 9.44% to Rs 92.37 after the board of directors of the company's wholly owned step down subsidiary, Bhanu Infrabuild Private Limited approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.

The companys subsidiary will allot 1,900 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, guaranteed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount Rs 19 crore on a private placement basis, to the OCM India Opportunities XII Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) - Scheme.

Omaxe is in the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial, and retail purposes with a presence across 31 cities in 8 states of India. The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 185.75 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 17.4% YoY to Rs 282.24 crore in Q1 June 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon