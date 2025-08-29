Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Unilab, Inc., to modernize the latter's core business systems through a comprehensive cloud migration initiative.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with Unilab to transform its legacy ERP system into a cloud-based platform powered by SAP S/4HANA on RISE. This upgrade strengthened Unilabs digital infrastructure, enhanced operational agility, and provided real-time business insights.

TCS oversaw the entire implementation processfrom strategy and design to data migration, testing, and change managementsupporting Unilabs goal of scalable growth in the competitive healthcare industry.

Unilab is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, with a legacy spanning 80 years. It operates an extensive distribution network, managing thousands of trade customers. Unilab's manufacturing plants are situated in multiple locations, and its products are distributed across 18 nations across a wide market. This engagement will focus on helping Unilab preserve existing process expertise while harmonizing operations and integrating intelligent analytics.

 

Sebastian Frederick Baquiran, president and CEO of Unilab, Inc, said, "Unilab remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality healthcare products and services with excellence and innovation. As we grow our product portfolio and reach new markets, this partnership with TCS, underpinned by SAP RISE and powered by AWS cloud, ensures we continue to future-proof our operations and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces JIO IPO for 2026; launches new unit 'Reliance Intelligence'

trade talk, US India

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Tamil Thalaivas team analysis

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

Seema Mehra, vice president & business head, ERU & LSHC - APAC, Middle East, and Africa, TCS, said, We are honored to support Unilab in this important initiative. With SAP S/4HANA at the core, Unilab is reinforcing its position as a digital-first enterprise. This transformation will help them accelerate innovation and continue to deliver high-quality medicines and healthcare services for the communities they serve.

Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines, said, Our collaboration with Unilab marks a significant milestone in advancing digital capabilities within the healthcare sector. With our extensive experience and industry insight, we are committed to delivering outcomes that support Unilabs strategic ambitions and contribute to improved healthcare access for the Filipino people.

TCS is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. The IT major reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025. The companys total contract value (TCV) dropped to $9.4 billion in Q1 June 2025, down 22.95% compared with $12.2 billion in Q4 March 2025. Additionally, the attrition rate was at 13.8% for the last twelve months (LTM), the highest in nearly two years.

Shares of TCS shed 0.20% to Rs 3,090.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon