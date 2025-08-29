Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Shares of ARC Insulation & Insulators was trading at Rs 137.75 on the NSE, a premium of 10.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 125.

The scrip was listed at Rs 145, a premium of 16% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 145 and a low of Rs 137.75. About 12.54 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ARC Insulation & Insulators' IPO was subscribed 17.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2025 and it closed on 25 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 119 to 125 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 32,95,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 30,45,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,50,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the setup of a new manufacturing unit, purchase of new office space, repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities including bridge finance, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces JIO IPO for 2026; launches new unit 'Reliance Intelligence'

trade talk, US India

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Tamil Thalaivas team analysis

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

Pension, NPS

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

Ahead of the IPO, Arc Insulation & Insulators on 20 August 2025, raised Rs 11.71 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.37 lakh shares at Rs 125 per share to 6 anchor investor.

Arc Insulation & Insulators specializes in the manufacturing and supply of glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP) and fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composite products. The companys product range includes GFRP/FRP rebars, GFRP/FRP grating walkways, GFRP/FRP pipelines, GFRP/FRP tubes, GFRP/FRP fencing for transformers, GFRP/FRP cable trays, and other related products. These offerings are designed to meet the demanding requirements of the industrial, energy, and marine sectors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.72 crore and net profit of Rs 8.57 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Sammaan Capital rises on $300 million bond issuance

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon