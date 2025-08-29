Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Kitex Garments rose 1.65% to Rs 173 after the company said its subsidiary, Kitex Apparel Parks, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing unit in Warangal district, Telangana.

Kitex Garments exports cotton and organic cotton garments especially infant wear to US and European markets.

The company reported a 24% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.76 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.3% to Rs 196.69 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

