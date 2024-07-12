Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 159.57% to Rs 15.86 crore
Net profit of Vipul reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 159.57% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.866.11 160 OPM %21.31-102.95 -PBDT2.50-14.69 LP PBT1.81-15.31 LP NP1.81-15.31 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Market Highlights, July 12: Sensex up 622pts, ends atop 80,500; Nifty holds 24,500; IT stocks dazzle

Adani Ports

Adani Ports aims to complete phase one of long-delayed port by year-end

Chinese military drills

Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till Jul 25; high court refuses bail to his aide Bibhav

doctor

CGHS new update: Benefits, charges & application process explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon