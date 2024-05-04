Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 4014.07 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 2139.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 16546.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15984.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Britannia Industries declined 3.65% to Rs 538.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 4014.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3892.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.