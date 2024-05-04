Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 25328.67 croreNet profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 40.50% to Rs 1138.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1913.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 25328.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25365.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.46% to Rs 3597.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2655.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 90406.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109026.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
