Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 457.66 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries declined 16.65% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 457.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 448.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales457.66448.15 2 OPM %8.608.05 -PBDT30.0629.92 0 PBT13.7116.36 -16 NP9.9611.95 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content