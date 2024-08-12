Alembic consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 50.78 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 25.78% to Rs 55.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.7836.84 38 OPM %40.1729.53 -PBDT21.8713.38 63 PBT19.3711.55 68 NP55.8244.38 26
