Alembic consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 50.78 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 25.78% to Rs 55.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.