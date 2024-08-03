Visco Trade Associates standalone net profit rises 137.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 34.18 croreNet profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 137.39% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.1840.60 -16 OPM %71.4222.93 -PBDT22.847.90 189 PBT22.827.89 189 NP18.737.89 137
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content