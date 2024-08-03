Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1066.07% to Rs 6.53 croreNet Loss of Regis Industries reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1066.07% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.530.56 1066 OPM %-5.05-8.93 -PBDT-0.33-0.05 -560 PBT-0.33-0.05 -560 NP-0.33-0.05 -560
