Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 278.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 278.89% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1284.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.