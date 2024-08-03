Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 278.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 278.89% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1284.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1488.831284.30 16 OPM %6.305.56 -PBDT77.8257.47 35 PBT17.795.05 252 NP14.363.79 279
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content