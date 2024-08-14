Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 6.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 337.44 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 6.46% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 337.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.337.44299.7416.4817.0549.2344.1840.0937.0730.4728.62