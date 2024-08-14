OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 141.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 39.81 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of OK Play India rose 141.67% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.8143.256.1315.754.693.521.020.530.870.36