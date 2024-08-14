Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 6.41 croreNet profit of Gujarat Natural Resources declined 33.33% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.416.13 5 OPM %39.9444.86 -PBDT2.572.76 -7 PBT0.881.20 -27 NP0.801.20 -33
