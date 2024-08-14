Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 155.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 3.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 155.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.033.5618.482.530.700.120.680.100.510.20