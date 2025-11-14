Vista Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.37% to Rs 1.46 croreNet Loss of Vista Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.37% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.462.49 -41 OPM %-234.93-33.33 -PBDT-3.42-1.07 -220 PBT-3.62-1.25 -190 NP-2.59-0.97 -167
