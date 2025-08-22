Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 239.34 croreNet profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 32.79% to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales239.34201.93 19 OPM %31.5066.14 -PBDT75.3960.14 25 PBT75.3957.29 32 NP56.6942.69 33
