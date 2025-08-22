Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Arigato Universe reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.11 -100 OPM %0-45.45 -PBDT-0.06-0.05 -20 PBT-0.07-0.05 -40 NP-0.07-0.05 -40

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

