Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty incorporates subsidiary, Amenity Buildcon

Sunteck Realty incorporates subsidiary, Amenity Buildcon

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Sunteck Realty announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Amenity Buildcon (ABPL) to carry construction, real estate and allied activities.

The company has subscribed to 10,000 equity shares of ABPL, with face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1 lakh. The company now holds 100% stake in ABPL.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of Indias leading luxury real estate developers, known for its financial prudence, low leverage, and sustainable growth. The company boasts a city-centric development portfolio of approximately 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects.

The company reported a 46.75% rise in net profit to Rs 33.43 crore, despite a 40.45% decrease in total revenue from operations to Rs 188.32 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.41% to settle at Rs 394.35 on 21 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

