Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %45.8345.45 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.110.11 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content