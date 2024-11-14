Vistar Amar standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 3.48 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar declined 54.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.488.31 -58 OPM %6.615.17 -PBDT0.230.42 -45 PBT0.150.33 -55 NP0.110.24 -54
