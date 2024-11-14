The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 156.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.22% to Rs 51.50 croreNet profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 156.07% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.22% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.5029.56 74 OPM %43.7131.36 -PBDT24.3010.13 140 PBT23.439.15 156 NP23.439.15 156
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content