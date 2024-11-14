Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.26 35 OPM %80.0076.92 -PBDT0.280.20 40 PBT0.250.17 47 NP0.200.14 43
