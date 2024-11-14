Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 66.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.86% to Rs 83.62 croreNet profit of Magnum Ventures rose 66.41% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.86% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.62120.94 -31 OPM %27.6511.67 -PBDT15.4413.89 11 PBT3.872.76 40 NP8.775.27 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content