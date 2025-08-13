Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 800.03 croreNet profit of Cosmo First rose 38.51% to Rs 42.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 800.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 689.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales800.03689.67 16 OPM %11.489.82 -PBDT84.6361.13 38 PBT54.4636.98 47 NP42.8730.95 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content