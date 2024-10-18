Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.63% to Rs 3.00 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.007.62 -61 OPM %3.674.20 -PBDT0.020.26 -92 PBT0.020.26 -92 NP0.020.26 -92
