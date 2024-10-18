Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 60.63% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.007.62 -61 OPM %3.674.20 -PBDT0.020.26 -92 PBT0.020.26 -92 NP0.020.26 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rishabh Pant injury

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant's knee injury raises concerns - here's the Latest

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia markets climb

china Flag, China

Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

Modi, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon