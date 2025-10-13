Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viviana Power Tech rallies after inking Rs 2,448-cr MoUs with Gujarat Government

Viviana Power Tech rallies after inking Rs 2,448-cr MoUs with Gujarat Government

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Viviana Power Tech surged 7.16% to Rs 1,705 after the company and its arm, Aarsh Transformers, inked multiple memorandums of understanding with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025.

The MoUs, valued at Rs 2,448 crore, cover a broad range of projects including the design, supply and execution of substations, power transmission and distribution systems, establishment and modification works, renewable energy initiatives, smart grid upgrades, and the manufacturing and supply of transformers. Of the total agreement, Rs 93 crore pertains to Aarsh Transformers.

These initiatives are a significant step in supporting Gujarats clean energy and infrastructure development goals. They are expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 2,000 people across the state, underscoring the governments commitment to sustainable growth and skill development.

 

The Government of Gujarat will assist Viviana Power Tech in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from relevant state departments in accordance with existing policies and regulations.

Viviana Power Tech is in the business of erection and installation of power transmission and maintenance of power stations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 626.7 % to Rs 3.27 crore on a 409.3% jump in net sales to Rs 31.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

