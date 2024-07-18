Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.52% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.485.112.43-5.280.500.470.500.460.400.41