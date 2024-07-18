Business Standard
Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, L&amp;T Finance, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indian Oil Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizers, GMR Power & Urban Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Vedanta.
Upcoming results: Infosys, L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, Central Bank of India, CIE Automotive India, Dalmia Bharat, Grindwell Norton, Havells India, JSW Infrastructure, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Rallis India, Sagar Cements, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, and Tata Technologies.
LTIMindtree reported 3.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,135.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,100.7 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.8% QoQ to Rs 9,142.6 crore in Q1 FY25.
L&T Finance reported 29.11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 685.51 crore on 12.08% rise in total income to Rs 3,784.61 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Asian Paints consolidated net profit tumbled 24.54% to Rs 1,169.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,550.37 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,943.24 crore in Q1 FY25, down 2.3% from Rs 9,153.79 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
TV18 Broadcast reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.09 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 44.33 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,069.32 crore in Q1 FY25, down 3.36% from Rs 3,176.03 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that its board has approved to raise Rs 1,997 crore by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. Johns Wood Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund on private placement basis.

Network18 Media& Investments consolidated net loss widened to Rs 102.41 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to net loss of Rs 38.73 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 3.02% to Rs 3,140.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 3,238.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Jubilant Ingrevia reported 15.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.74 crore in Q1 FY25 compared with net profit of Rs 57.59 crore in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,024.34 crore in Q1 FY25, down 4.71% from Rs 1,075.02 crore in Q1 FY24.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) announced that it has issued 2.5 lakh unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2,500 crore via private placement basis on 16 July 2024.
Triveni Engineering & Industries started commercial operations of its Indian made foreign liquor business and launched two whiskey products, Matsya and The Crafters stamp.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

