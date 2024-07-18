Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 56.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 35.94 croreNet profit of Frog Cellsat declined 56.67% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.9433.40 8 OPM %7.8710.90 -PBDT2.994.29 -30 PBT1.843.66 -50 NP1.172.70 -57
