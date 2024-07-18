Business Standard
National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 5.71% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.45 -93 OPM %-2733.33-66.67 -PBDT3.793.83 -1 PBT3.793.83 -1 NP2.642.80 -6
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

