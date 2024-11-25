Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 59.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.40% to Rs 323.26 croreNet profit of Vivriti Capital rose 59.81% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 323.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 238.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales323.26238.75 35 OPM %73.9773.65 -PBDT79.5152.17 52 PBT75.1547.84 57 NP56.2235.18 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content