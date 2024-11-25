Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt standalone net profit rises 147.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 15.63 croreNet profit of Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt rose 147.31% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 15.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.6315.58 0 OPM %81.2563.99 -PBDT13.337.87 69 PBT11.475.65 103 NP10.564.27 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content