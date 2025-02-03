Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VK Global Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

VK Global Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of VK Global Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-233.330 -PBDT-0.07-0.08 13 PBT-0.08-0.08 0 NP-0.08-0.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surana Telecom and Power standalone net profit rises 17.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Surana Telecom and Power standalone net profit rises 17.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Modern Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Modern Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

INR breaches 87 level against USD as Trump tariff triggers trade war fears

INR breaches 87 level against USD as Trump tariff triggers trade war fears

Indices dip amid global trade war fears; Nifty ends below 23,400

Indices dip amid global trade war fears; Nifty ends below 23,400

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 3.20%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon