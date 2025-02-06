Business Standard

VLS Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -57.92 crore

Net loss of VLS Finance reported to Rs 58.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 88.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -57.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-57.92112.47 PL OPM %126.1295.39 -PBDT-75.99108.77 PL PBT-77.07107.42 PL NP-58.3188.05 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

