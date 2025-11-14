Voltas consolidated net profit declines 74.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.02% to Rs 2314.39 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 74.41% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 2314.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2601.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2314.392601.15 -11 OPM %1.465.00 -PBDT78.54221.86 -65 PBT54.12205.43 -74 NP34.29133.99 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content