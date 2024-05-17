Business Standard
Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95809 shares
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 May 2024.
Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95809 shares. The stock increased 8.03% to Rs.1,181.75. Volumes stood at 72964 shares in the last session.
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd witnessed volume of 17.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.668.00. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 13.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.17% to Rs.2,171.00. Volumes stood at 50692 shares in the last session.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd recorded volume of 10.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.3,080.80. Volumes stood at 86848 shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 10.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.29% to Rs.1,544.95. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

