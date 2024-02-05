Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd saw volume of 20.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares

Graphite India Ltd, HEG Ltd, UPL Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2024.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd saw volume of 20.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.60% to Rs.616.25. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 67.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.80% to Rs.590.00. Volumes stood at 12.39 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 12.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.39% to Rs.1,880.20. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 176.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.86 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.19% to Rs.484.60. Volumes stood at 42.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd witnessed volume of 7.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.35% to Rs.1,740.80. Volumes stood at 85912 shares in the last session.

