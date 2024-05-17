Semac Consultants Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, GRP Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2024.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, GRP Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2024.

Semac Consultants Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1293.4 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 313 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 101.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23457 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd lost 8.60% to Rs 7150. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 406 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 2184.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30952 shares in the past one month.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd pared 4.83% to Rs 3.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45858 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News