Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 32.61% to Rs 498.71 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 11.37% to Rs 76.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 32.61% to Rs 498.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 376.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.498.71376.0619.3921.36101.8593.6083.3880.0776.8268.98