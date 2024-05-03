Indices pare all early gains; metal shares rally for 2nd day

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 152.31 points or 0.21% to 74,465.75. The Nifty 50 index fell 18 points or 0.08% to 22,630.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.01%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,742 shares rose and 1,729 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.
Earinngs Today:
Titan Company (up 0.03%), Britannia Industries(down 0.43%), Adani Green Energy(up 0.36%), Godrej Properties(up 0.09%), MRF( down 2.87%), Mahgalore Refinery and Petrochemicals(down 0.49%), Carborundum Universal(down 2.90%), Inox Wind(down 0.64%), Aptus Value Housing Finance(down 0.48%), First Source Solutions(up 0.19%), Raymond (down 2.63%), Go Fashions(India) (up 0.19%), Aarti Drugs(down 0.13%), Tatva Chintam Pharma Chemical (up .65%) will declare their Q4 earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.07% to 9,373.95. The index jumped 2.16% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 7.13%), Vedanta (up 2.18%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.99%), NMDC (up 1.76%) and Tata Steel (up 1.58%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.5%), JSW Steel (up 1.16%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.08%), Welspun Corp (up 1.02%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.8%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
CIE Automotive India shed 0.02%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.42% to Rs 231 crore on 0.55% fall in revenue to Rs 2,427 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Ajanta Pharma rallied 8.86% after the pharmaceutical company reported 65.82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 122 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue increased 19.53% YoY to Rs 1,054.08 crore in Q4 FY24.
Astec Lifesciences jumped 2.69%. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue jumped 21.08% YoY to Rs 154 crore in Q4 FY24.
