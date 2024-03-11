Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 1.65%, Gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1608.95, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.18% in last one year as compared to a 30.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.44% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1608.95, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 22407.15. The Sensex is at 73774.68, down 0.47%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 3.32% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21005.85, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.31 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1613.55, up 1.62% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 24.18% in last one year as compared to a 30.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.44% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 215.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for five straight sessions

Indices trade near flat line; European mkt opens higher

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Entero Healthcare gains after Q3 PAT surges 96% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.82%, up for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon