Volumes jump at Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 9334 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 873 shares
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2024.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 9334 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock increased 6.53% to Rs.8,764.30. Volumes stood at 1070 shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 29279 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5430 shares. The stock rose 10.73% to Rs.1,863.65. Volumes stood at 10746 shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd clocked volume of 3305 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock gained 9.22% to Rs.9,083.00. Volumes stood at 1968 shares in the last session.
Kama Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 31756 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8227 shares. The stock increased 8.08% to Rs.2,920.05. Volumes stood at 16394 shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58351 shares. The stock slipped 3.35% to Rs.654.00. Volumes stood at 68288 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

